Welcome to Chippendales: Nicola Peltz is the epitome of class in peplum top

Nicola Peltz’s recent pictures in a velvet peplum top will surely melt your heart.



The actress, 27, along with her husband David Beckham attended Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales Experience on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, looked nothing short of a vision in a black velvet peplum top which she teamed up with a matching midi skirt and tights for her appearance at Rocco's West Hollywood.

At the event for her latest TV series, she was joined by Brooklyn, 23, who cut a dapper figure in a black suit and an unbuttoned white shirt.

While adding inches with charcoal heels, Nicola accessorised with a pair of oversized gold earrings and put on a loved-up display with the budding chef.

Nicola portrays murdered 70s Playmate Dorothy Stratten in the upcoming limited series.

The show is based on K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca's book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders, which was originally published in 2014.

Welcome To Chippendales is currently set to premiere on Hulu on November 22 in the US.