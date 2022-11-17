Netflix 'Stranger Things' David Harbour discloses location for final season

Netflix Stranger Things star David Harbour spilled about the final season of epic sci-fi series, and his upcoming movie Thunderbolts.

Harbor’s film Thunderbolts is set to release in July 2024 and Stranger Things is likely to begin filming shortly after the script writing on season 5 is finalized.

In his recent interview with Collider, the 47-year-old actor told that he's very lucky indeed, as both the projects are set to film at the same time, on the same location. He explained:

"It's going to have to be a back-and-forth with me. They're going to have to sort of share me. And so it is kind of like, I don't know exactly how they're working it, but it's a week on, week off, two weeks on, two weeks off, something like that where I would go back and forth."

He continued, "They both are being shot in Atlanta. That may have also been structured in a certain way, but yes, it is helpful. So I can just literally shoot a scene in Stranger Things and get in my car and run over to the Marvel scene to shoot a scene there maybe."

For the unversed, release date for the final season of Stranger Things is not set as of now, but the fans can stream seasons 1-4 right now on Netflix.