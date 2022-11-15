Kate Middleton’s photoshopped magazine cover causes uproar

file footage

A British tabloid has come under fire online for what fans of Kate Middleton are calling a ‘disgustingly photoshopped’ image of her.



According to a The List report, the Daily Mirror tabloid recently published an extremely photoshopped picture of the Princess of Wales on the cover of its print magazine in which she appears significantly aged; they, however, used the original, non-altered picture on their website.

The picture in question is from the royal family’s Remembrance weekend activities, which saw Kate turn out in a sombre black look with a poppy on her collar to pay respects to military veterans and servicemen.

The publication was called out for photoshopping Kate’s picture by Twitter ‘Royal Tea with Brittany’ who shared the front page with the comment, “What in the ever-loving god did they do to Princess Catherine's picture? How disgusting to photoshop the photo in this way!”

Royal fans were quick to slam the publication as well, with one writing, “That doesn't look like anything I saw today. That's just awful of them.”