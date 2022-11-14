Anya Taylor-Joy turns heads in chic airport look

Anya Taylor-Joy looked stylish in a black coat as she made her way through JFK Airport in New York City on Saturday.

The Queen's Gambit star, 26, opted for comfort wear for her travel. The star wore a lengthy black coat over a black top and jeans, which she paired with trendy black boots featuring multiple buckles.

The actress added a pair of sunglasses to round off her look and accessorized with a cheetah-print Christian Dior tote slung across her shoulder.

The American-born British beauty wore her long blonde tresses pulled into a ponytail that cascaded down her shoulder.

As for accessories, she kept things simple, only wearing one gold chain necklace around her neck.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The busy star was engrossed in her phone and was seen intently reading something as she walked through the airport.

It comes after Anya wowed in an eye-catching white crop top along with a matching structured skirt while attending the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Thursday. She took home the Actress award at the event.



