Breast cancer awareness: Gaddafi Stadium to go pink during third Pak-Ireland T20I

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium turns pink to create awareness about breast cancer for the last Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I played in October 2019. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The Gaddafi Stadium will be lit up in pink during the third T20I clash between Pakistan and Ireland on November 16 in a bid to create awareness about breast cancer among the masses.



The decision was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as part of its social corporate responsibility.

“Both team captains, players, match officials and commentators will wear pink ribbons over the course of the match and awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium,” the PCB said in a press release.

“The stumps will also be branded pink. The backdrop for the post-match ceremony will be coloured pink."

Entrance for the matches is free for spectators with four enclosures — Imran Khan, Rajas’, Fazal Mahmood and Saeed Anwar — open to the public. The PCB also encourage fans to wear pink for Wednesday’s fixture.

“In addition, the PCB will distribute pink coloured shirts to the spectators in various stands during the match.”

Earlier today, Pakistan defeated Ireland by six wickets to level the three-match women’s T20I series in Lahore.

The match was reduced to 17 overs per side due to rain.

Chasing a target of 119 runs, Pakistan reached home in 16 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Ireland defeated Pakistan by six wickets during the first women’s T20I of the series in Lahore on Saturday.

It must be noted that, before the T20I series, Pakistan clean swept the ODI series 3-0.

Squads

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Umm-e-Hani

Reserve player: Sidra Nawaz

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh and Sophie MacMahon