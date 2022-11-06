‘Show no leniency to Imran Khan,’ Fazl advises PM Shahbaz

In this file photo, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman addresses supporters during a rally in Karachi on May 1, 2015. — AFP/ File

ISLAMABAD: Terming Imran Khan’s bullet injuries a “drama”, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday advised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to "show no leniency" to the PTI chairman.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Fazl said, “The federal government and PM Shahbaz Sharif must not show leniency to Imran Khan.”

Expressing his doubts over Khan's injury, the president of the ruling alliance — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — said that Khan was not ready to go to another hospital except Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Taking a jab at Khan, the JUI-F chief said, “Treatment of bullet wounds is being carried out at a cancer hospital.”

Unrest is being created among the nation by taking the advantage of the “accident”, he said, adding that Khan has confused everyone.

‘Imran left behind Shah Rukh and Salman in acting’

Khan has left behind top Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the field of acting, said the JUI-F chief. There are contradictions in the medical report of the “liar”, he added.

“Baseless delegations are being hurled against important personalities,” the JUI-F chief said, adding that Khan’s lies should be probed and investigations should be launched into those lies," he said.

PTI’s long march has failed, he added.

Hakeem Sanaullah prepares “prescription”

Talking about PTI’s long march towards Islamabad, the JUI-F leader said,” "Hakeem Sanaullah has prepared a prescription for it".

“Nobody will be allowed to play with Pakistan,” he said and advised the federal government to deal with the marchers strictly.

“There will be no leniency with them [PTI marchers],” he added.

More to follow...

