Gwyneth Paltrow’s shocking revelation about toilet-papered Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house as a kid

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently recalled her Halloween days when she used to go around her childhood neighbourhood for “trick-or-treat” in Santa Monica California.



On Monday, Paltrow appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show who was curious to know whether she would be with “other celebrity kids, knocking on Jack Nicholson's door or whatever”.

The actress responded, “Arnold Schwarzenegger used to live on our street. We would knock on his door for candy.

“Would he give out cigars? I bet he gave out great stuff, huh?’” Jimmy quipped.

Paltrow said, “I don't remember him giving out stuff. But he's Austrian, so maybe they don't celebrate there.”

“So, we did end up toilet papering (TPing) his house, though,” revealed the Goop founder.

The host of the show asked that did he know all this. To this Paltrow remarked that don’t tell him.

“You toilet papered Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house?” inquired Jimmy while Paltrow confirmed that they did and the reason she gave was “just being naughty kids”.

Paltrow clarified that Arnold’s house wasn't the only house, they did it to a few houses as well.

“But he was our pride and joy,” confessed Paltrow.

Jimmy commented, “Yeah, you can tell everybody. We got the Terminator's house! Sounds like you have some making up to do.”.

“I do, I do,” she added.

