Jennifer Lopez expresses love for husband Ben Affleck in new snaps

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her new ‘mrs.’ status after tying knot with Ben Affleck earlier this year.

The Marry Me starlet, 53, shared a beautiful glimpse of her much-loved jewelry piece in the latest pictures, posted on Instagram on Sunday.

J.Lo dropped a series of pictures, clicked in bed. She donned the gorgeous white nightwear, paired with a cream robe by Italian label Intimissimi.

The Hustlers star put her ‘mrs.’ necklace on display as she posed for the camera. “#ThisIsMe … #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment,” she captioned the post, followed by a white heart icon.

J.Lo and Affleck exchanged wedding vows in a legal and intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas back in July.

The Selena star then revealed to the world that she legally changed her name from Jennifer Lynn Lopez to Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The revelation was made in her OnTheJLo newsletter to fans as she signed off a lengthy letter with her new legal name.

Lopez and Affleck held a second wedding at the Batman actor’s home in Riceboro, Georgia in August. The multi-day lavish wedding celebration was attended by several stars of Hollywood.