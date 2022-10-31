Princess Anne deprived of important position

 
Monday October 31, 2022
King Charles deprives Princess Anne of important position

By Web Desk
October 31, 2022
Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles has become Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The role was held by Prince Philip for 64 years and subsequently by Prince Harry who lost it when he stepped back as a working royal.

Commenting on the statement, royal journalist Richard Eden said, "It had been widely expected that Princess Anne was to have been appointed by the late Queen to succeed Prince Harry. Anne would have been the first woman to head the Royal Marines."