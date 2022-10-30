Prince Harry will personally explain 'intent' of memoir to Britons: Insider

Prince Harry will go back to his motherland to talk about 'Spare.'
The Duke of Sussex is reportedly planning to fly to UK in the upcoming months to promote his book.
Harry will also explain the "intent" in writing the memoir, reports Mail Online.
"Put it this way, it's not going to make for a relaxing family Christmas," a source said.
Meanwhile, Professor Pauline MacLaran describes Harry's book as 'very personal and emotional account.'
Ms MacLaran told Express.co.uk: "I expect the book will contain details of his growing up within the royal household.
"This will mean revisiting his mother’s death and the lead-up to it, I imagine, with the turbulent years that preceded it – in particular, the warring relationship between Charles and Diana and how that impacted on him. It is likely to be a very personal and emotional account."
Prince Harry's memoir is out on January 10, 2023
King Charles ascended to throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September
'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' released in 2014
Photos had gone viral which shows Lupita looking on in shock after first seeming unsure about how to respond to the slap
Princess Diana Priest believes her death scene in The Crown is not necessary
Princess Beatrice has become one of the five Counsellors of State under King Charles III reign