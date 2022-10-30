Meghan Markle 'very good' at making men feel 'indispensable'

Meghan Markle ensures Prince Harry does not back out from their partnership with Netflix, says a royal expert.
Speaking on US radio, author Tom Bower notes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bound to upset royals across the pond with their bombshell revelations about UK life.
“I am sure it contains a lot of very damaging material.
“The whole package is really now a time-bomb for the Royal Family and filled with poison.”
He noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a "pact with the devil" with their Netflix projects.
Mr Bower added: “Harry is always terrified Meghan will leave him.
“He was terrified during their courtship, even before the wedding.
She is very good at making men feel they are dispensable.
“After all, she has a track record of treating men like that," he concluded.
