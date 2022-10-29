Mathew Perry underwent 'emergency surgery' right before 'Friends Reunion'

Matthew Perry is spilling what went wrong with his speech ahead of Friends Reunion.
The 53-year-old actor spoke to Diane Sawyer Friday night and revealed he had a 'dental surgery' days before he was required to film the show.
“emergency dental surgery” days before filming the “Friends” reunion last April.
“They did all sorts of things,” and the procedure “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”
“It sounded like my voice was off,” he acknowledged, but Perry was aware that he “couldn’t not show up.”
“So what I chose to do was just go and do the best that I could,” he told the longtime interviewer, who noted the “wear and tear on his voice and speech.”
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott list their Beverlly Hill mansion for nearly $22 Million
Matthew Perry recalled that he heard Robert’s name called out at the 2001 Academy Awards
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9
Elon Musk issues statement on Kanye West's Twitter account
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady finalize their divorce
Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah for calling UK a racist country