Katrina Kaif to collaborate with YouTuber Amit Bhandana?

Katrina Kaif hints at Collaboration with Youtuber Amit Bhandana?

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in the film Phone Bhoot and she is busy with promotion of the film in which she is playing lead role along with Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Kat has revealed that she is teaming up with the popular comedian and YouTuber Amit Bhadana on a project.

Bhadana, who has over 24.1 million followers on YouTube will be seen soon on the digital platform with Katrina Kaif.

The YouTuber shared the picture with Katrina and captioned it as," Aaj yeh hua, Uff. Shandar Din, Behetrin Kaam. Utna Hi Achha Yeh Insaan Thank you @katrinakaif Ati Sundar Shoot, Video Super Soon #KatrinaKaif #AmitBhadana #NewVideo."

Fans are wondering whether it is a part of Phone Bhoot promotions or something is actually between the two.

Amit Bhadana was awarded the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the best YouTube Creator, as reported by PinkVilla.



