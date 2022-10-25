King Charles III wants amendment in law for Prince Harry and Andrew?

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's royal duties have been discussed in Parliament for the first time as Lords questioned whether the Dukes should be allowed to perform royal duties for the Britain's new monarch King Charles III.

Peers in the House of Lords asked if the Dukes should remain as ‘Counsellors of State’ who can act as stand-ins for the King, when they are no longer working royals.

Constitutional experts believe it is the first time the status of the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York as counsellors has been raised in Parliament.

Buckingham Palace seems under pressure to relieve the pair of their roles since Harry moved to California and Andrew was embroiled in a sexual assault lawsuit in the US, which he disputed but later settled.



It was questioned whether ministers should discuss ‘a sensible amendment’ with the King, adding: ‘Otherwise, are the Government happy to continue with a situation where the counsels of state and regency powers may be exercised by the Duke of York or the Duke of Sussex, one of whom has left public life and the other of whom has left the country?’



King Charles III reportedly wants the law amended so his counsellors are all working royals, but it would require a change in legislation. The current counsellors are the Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince Harry, the Duke of York and his eldest daughter Beatrice.