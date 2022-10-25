Partial solar eclipse to be partly visible in Pakistan today

A partial solar eclipse in 2019. Tuesday's eclipse is not expected to darken the sky. — AFP

A partial solar eclipse — the second one of 2022 — will be partially visible across Pakistan today, the meteorological department shared.

The majority of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Western Asia will be able to see it. Pakistan will be able to see it in part as well. The peak eclipse occurs at 4pm Pakistan time, while the partial eclipse lasts from 1:58pm until 6:02pm.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) shared the precise timings at which the eclipse will take place in major cities of the country. The timings can be seen below:

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow down onto our planet.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's disk, momentarily plunging a portion of the Earth into complete darkness.

However Tuesday's eclipse is only partial, and the "Moon's shadow will not touch the surface of the Earth at any point," the Paris Observatory said in a statement.

Those hoping to watch the eclipse should not look at the Sun directly, even through clouds, to avoid eye damage, according to experts. Protective eyewear should be worn instead.

This will be the 16th partial solar eclipse of the century, and the second of this year.

The next total solar eclipse will cross North America on April 8, 2024, according to NASA.