Year’s last solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan

KARACHI: The second and last solar eclipse of the year 2022, a partial eclipse, will not be visible from Pakistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said.
The eclipse, which will be visible from most of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Western parts of Asia, will occur on October 25, it added.
According to the PMD, the partial eclipse will begin at 01:58pm on October 25 and it will reach its peak at 4pm, while the phenomenon will end around 06:02pm.
