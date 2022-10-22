Ye claims he 'pitched the Django idea', accuses Quentin Tarantino of stealing it

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has accused American filmmaker and actor Quentin Tarantino of stealing idea for ‘Django: Unchained’ from him.

The 45-year-old American rapper has claimed that he spoke to Quentin about his "Django" concept for his ‘Gold Digger’ music video, "and then the director turned it into a film".



Ye, in conversation with Piers Morgan on Uncensored, revealed that he had pitched the “Django” idea to Tarantino and Foxx as the music video for his 2005 hit.

Tarantino released the revisionist Western Django: Unchained in 2012 about a freed slave (played by Foxx) who works with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) to rescue his wife from a plantation.

Kim Kardashian's ex, who's in turmoil for his anti-semantic remarks, claimed: "Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie [Foxx], they got the idea from me because the idea for ‘Django’ I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger’. And then Tarantino turned it into a film."

However, Quentin Tarantino and Foxx have not responded publicly to the rapper's claims yet.

