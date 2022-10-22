Meghan Markle should ‘pour over PR masterclasses’ to university courses

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been branded a ‘prime example’ of a masterful PR tactician who should have her own chapter in universities.



In her piece for the Daily Mail, this claim has been made by royal commentator and Australian journalist, Amanda Platell.

She started by lauding the Duchess of Sussex for her ‘masterful’ approach to PR and even wrote, “This interview and video should be pored over in media studies courses at universities around the world. Meghan has a thing or two to teach any spin doctor... even me.”

“I who have been one of Meghan’s fiercest critics salute her for this masterful PR make-over – and its merciless dispatching of her detractors. No one should ever underestimate this woman again. Harry, for his part, is invisible, written out of the script apart from coy references to ‘my husband’.”