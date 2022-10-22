Taylor Swift’s 10th album ‘Midnights’ sparks online fan frenzy

Los Angeles: Taylor Swift´s 10th album "Midnights," marking a gradual return to pop for the US singer-songwriter, sparked an online fan frenzy following its witching hour release on Friday -- and crashed Spotify in the process.



Swifties from the United States to France and Britain were forced to wait patiently for hours to get their first earful of Swift´s latest sound on the streaming platform -- released at the stroke of midnight.

Despite the technical problems, the hugely anticipated work set a record as the most-streamed album in a day, Spotify said.

"And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history," the platform said on Twitter.

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!," the singer tweeted in response.

The album´s 13 songs tell "the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life," Swift explained on Twitter.

Together, they form "a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour."