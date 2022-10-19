James Corden issues grovelling apology after insulting a staff in restaurant

Gavin and Stacey star James Corden has apologised 'profusely' after hurling insults at staff over an omelette in a restaurant, according to the owner of the eatery.

Owner of a top New York French restaurant Keith McNally has revealed that James is no longer banned from his eatery. She claimed the star has issued a grovelling apology over the phone.

McNally, who owns Balthazar, had earlier lashed out at James Cordenon on her social media handle, claiming a waiter was "left shaken" after James was upset that the egg white was mixed with the yolk in his omelette.

The Late Late Show host shouted to the server, according to the owner, "you can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!".



Now, Keith has said he has dropped his ban, claiming to have had a frank conversation with James who issued an apology.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely. Having f****d up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.

James Corden allegedly angered at a waiter and yelled like crazy at the staff. He was banned from restaurant after staff's complaint.