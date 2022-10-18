Prince Andrew could regain popularity and dignity if he remarries Sarah Ferguson?

Royal historians and commentators have dismissed any notion of a royal return for Prince Andrew, but some fans think that the Duke of York may get his dignity and status back if he remarries his ex-wife and daughters' mother Sarah Ferguson.



While some think that there is no way he is going to get any rehabilitation whatsoever with Charles as King.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew - who married in 1986 in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey, split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 - still continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together.

The princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's parents' close friendship and living situation gave birth to the hope that the former couple will one day reunite romantically and remarry– something Sarah appears to have not ruled out.



"All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now," she teased when quizzed about their relationship in an interview with The Telegraph.

"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other," she added.

Some royal fans and experts still believe that Prince Andrew's would remarry Ferguson to regain his lost popularity and dignity.