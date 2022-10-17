Will Prince Harry and Meghan cancel Netflix deal after Charles controversy?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been receiving backlash ever since the couple signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were urged by thousands of royal fans to cancel the deal because of controversial portrayals of some royal family members in Netflix show "The Crown".

The criticism of the couple has intensified after former British prime minister John Major condemned the The Crown's "damaging and malicious lie" that Charles urged him to oust Queen Elizabeth.

Commenting on Major's reaction, royal expert, Richard Eden questioned, "Will this make Prince Harry and Meghan regret signing their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix?"