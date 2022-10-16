King Charles III to cut ties with his son Prince Harry if Duke disgraces Camilla

King Charles IIII will not forgive his son Prince Harry if the Duke hurls insults at Camilla in his much-anticipated memoir, according to a new report.

Charles would reportedly not invites the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to his coronation if Harry touches on Camilla in his book. The new King and the Queen Consort will be crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023 - the same date when Archie's birthday falls.

The Duke of Sussex's memoir has already created much hype as it will likely delve into Harry's rift with William, his troubled relationship with Charles, his view of his stepmother Camilla, and the turbulent fallout of his and Meghan's departure from the UK in 2020.



A friend of Camilla has said that Meghan and Harry will not be welcome at the coronation if the book touches on Camilla. This is because of Charles' deeply loving relationship with his wife, the source has suggested.

"Almost everything Charles has done over the past 20 years to get Camilla accepted by the public," the source told the Daily Beast.

Harry's father is incredibly protective of Camilla. The source added that Charles had to choose between his son and Camilla, he wouldn't hesitate to cut ties with Harry.

They said: "It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla."