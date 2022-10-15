Prince Harry issued new warnings about his highly-anticipated memoir

Royal commentator Natalie Oliveri has warned that Prince Harry "must tread carefully" with his memoir as she highlighted royal author Tina Brown's claim that the Duke's book might never be published as it would rule out the prospect of a future return to the royal fold.

However Ms Oliveri backed that the Duke of Sussex has "every right to tell his story" in his upcoming memoir. She did not hesitate to say the Sussexes' bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview was "very much the Meghan show".

In a column for Australian website Honey Nine, Oliveri wrote: "While Harry has every right to put forward his life story, he must tread carefully. The book will, no doubt, be an instant best-seller. Despite any rumoured edits, publishers will ensure the book contains juicy anecdotes to justify Harry's hefty paycheck.

"But the Duke of Sussex will know that Brown is right in some regard: if he ever wants to return to royal life in some form, he must be careful in what he says. Burning bridges is never a good thing."

Oliveri's shared her thoughts amid intense speculation over the content and release date of Harry's book. Lilibet and Archie's father has reportedly thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.