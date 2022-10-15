Netflix ‘desperate’ to give Meghan Markle, Prince Harry VVIP status

Netflix is reportedly busy getting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the VVIP status for their docuseries.
This revelation has been brought to light by Talk Radio royal commentator Charles Rae, according to the Mail Online.
He started off by saying,“The Netflix film crew will most certainly favourably capture Harry and Meghan.”
“It will look as if they are still members of the royal family when they are private citizens. That will be the whole aim to show people they are still considered very important people.”
Before concluding he also admitted, “It will no doubt make great play of the 'VVIP' status they have been given by the Dutch authorities.”
