Dar holds meeting with WB chief

—Screen grab Ministry of Finance

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday held a meeting with World Bank President David Malpass. He also met David Lipton, Counselor to the US Secretary Treasury on International Affairs, in Washington. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan was also present.

Dar held a meeting with Ms. Antoinette Sayeh, IMF Deputy Managing Director, and Martin Raiser, Vice President SAR, World Bank. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Ambassador of Pakistan to the US Masood Khan and Secretary Finance Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh were also present in the meeting.

Dar, who had reached Washington on Thursday, is scheduled to participate in the annual meetings of International Monetary Fund and World Bank. The minister, during his stay in the US, would also meet with the heads of different financial institutions and countries.

Meanwhile, in an unpleasant incident, a man hurled abuses at Ishaq Dar at the Washington Airport. In a video that has gone viral on the social media, a man is seen hurling abuses at the finance minister. However, a person accompanying Dar intervened after which the man stopped. Although, it is not clear what the person’s political affiliation was. PTI and PMLN supporters have been at loggerheads ever since PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s ouster in April.