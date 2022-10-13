Fazl says Imran pushed country to bankruptcy

TAKHTBHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had pushed the country to bankruptcy during its almost four-year rule.

Addressing a well-attended public gathering here in connection with the upcoming by-election, he said that former prime minister Imran Khan even did not trust his party leaders and was contesting the election from nine constituencies. “Imran Khan is politically immature,” he remarked.

Ameer Haider Hoti and Aimal Wali Khan of Awami National Party, Najmuddin Khan of Pakistan People’s Party, Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari of JUIF and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Maulana Mohammad Qasim also spoke on the occasion. Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the true face of Imran Khan had been exposed, alleging that he was running his party by receiving funds from Israel.

He said the forces, which had imposed the Imran Khan government on the country after the 2018 general election, still regretted their decision. “God-willing, we will snatch the stolen seats from Imran Khan during the October 16 by-election,” he asserted.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the PTI had been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last nine years, but it could not deliver on its pledges. The PTI leaders stood exposed and the people did not trust them, he added.

The JUIF chief said Imran Khan cooked up the US regime change theory to misguide the people as he had miserably failed to deliver. “The audio leaks have punctured his regime change theory so he is no longer able to deceive the people,” he added. He said it was the constitutional right of the people to elect their representatives, but the PTI leaders had deprived them of their right as they did not bother to sit in the assemblies.

Maulana Fazlur Rahaman said the PDM parties had risked their political fortunes by joining the incumbent government in order to save the country from becoming bankrupt. He said the one, who claimed to have said absolutely not to the US, was holding secret meetings with the American officials. He said that the one calling the neutrals as animals was now sending jirgas through President Arif Alvi to woo them back.