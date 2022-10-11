Danish, Rizwan, Saif hit tons in third round of CA C’ship

KARACHI: Rizwan Hussain and Saif Badar of Central Punjab and Sindh’s Danish Aziz scored centuries on the second day of the third round fixtures of the Cricket Associations Championship here on Monday.

Here at the NBP Sports Complex, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 90-2 Central Punjab reached 478-8 in their first innings thanks to Rizwan Hussain's 137 and Saif Badar's 158 in response to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's total of 137. Central Punjab are now 304-run ahead with two wickets in hand.

Rizwan smashed 14 fours and three huge sixes in his 197-ball knock. Saif, on the other hand, clobbered 19 fours and two sixes in his solid knock. Irfan Khan was batting on 76 when the bails were drawn.

Niaz Khan got 3-76 while Maaz Khan captured 2-135. Meanwhile here at the UBL Sports Complex, resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 109-5 Southern Punjab were dismissed for 163 in the 54.3 overs in response to Sindh's 162 all out which means the latter secured 53 runs lead. Zeeshan Ashraf top-scored 155-ball 90, smashing 11 fours and one six.

Sindh’s right-arm off-spinner Majid Asghar took 3-38. Asif Ali Junior, Danish Aziz and Mohammad Ali claimed two wickets each. In response, Sindh scored 271-4 in 69 overs in their second innings at close, for a lead of 324. Danish Aziz top-scored a 113-ball 107, which was studded with 15 fours and one six.