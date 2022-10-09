PHF told not to proceed with Azlan Shah Cup preparation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has directed the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) headed by Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar not to proceed any further to participate in the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey that will be held in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 16-25.

The tournament which will be held after two years break because of the Covid-19 pandemic will see hosts Malaysia, Korea, South Africa, Egypt, Japan, and Pakistan competing.

In a letter addressed to the de-affiliated PHF, the PSB has directed it against participation in the event till the time the Patron in Chief (Prime Minister) takes a final decision on the future shape of Pakistan hockey.

One of the top PSB officials confirmed to The News that a letter has been written to the PHF directing it not to move any further regarding participation in Azlan Shah Hockey till the time the Patron in Chief’s appointed three-member Committee with Khawaja Mohammad Asif as its convener decides on the future formation of the federation.

“The government is in the process of finalising future hockey functioning in the country. Till that time the PSB will extend no support to PHF that has already been disaffiliated. We have not even released national hockey team head coach Sigfried Aikman’s salary since June. Till the time the committee decides on the future formation of the hockey federation, no administrative or financial favours will be extended to the PHF,” he said.

Pakistan hockey team cannot proceed to an international tour without the Interior Ministry’s NOC that is issued on the recommendation of PSB.

“We will not be issuing any NOC to the PHF unless recommended by the three-member committee which has recently been formed on the directives of the PM,” the PSB official said.

The News has also learnt that in anticipation of NOC refusal from the PSB, the PHF has moved to Punjab Sports Board, requesting it to do the needful. “Punjab Sports Board has received a request letter from the PHF for issuing of NOC which is a bit strange as all the FIA/Immigration comes under the direct control of the federal government. The provincial governments have nothing to do with it,” a source said.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has been an annual feature in the FIH calendar since 1998, although it started in 1983 as a biennial event. The event is named after legendary hockey fan and former FIH Executive Board Member Sultan Azlan Shah.

The last time Azlan Shah Hockey was staged was in 2019. It was won by South Korea who beat India in the final. Pakistan have won the title three times. It was in 2016 that Pakistan last participated in the Azlan Shah Hockey. They finished fifth.