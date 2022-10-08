Saim fires 69 to lead in Nomura Cup trials

KARACHI: Karachi’s Saim Shazli fired a superb round of three-under par 69 to take the lead in the trials being held to select the national team for next month’s Nomura Cup.

Saim was at his brilliant best as he played six-under on the front nine and three-over on the back nine to take a four-shot lead in the four-day trials. Lahore’s Damil Ataullah was in second place at 73. The duo of Rao Muhammad Hassan and Saad Habib were in joint third place after the first round at the Rumanza Golf Club in Multan.

The trio of Irtiza Hussain, Umair Saleem and Osama Nadeen were at 75. Capt Zainur rehyman was at 76 folowed by Salman Jehangir, Muhammad Ibrahim, Qasim Ali Khan, Hussain Hamid and Abdul Moiz Khan at 77. The Nomura Cup which is the Asia Pacific Amateur Team Championship will be played in Manila.