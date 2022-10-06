CDA to set up Miyawaki forest on 17 acres of land

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) with the collaboration of a private organization is creating the biggest Miyawaki forest in the federal capital

Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Yunus and MD Mari Petroleum inaugurated the Miyawaki Forest in sector H-12 by planting saplings. Other officers of CDA were also with him on this occasion.

According to the details, this Miyawaki Forest has been created on 17 acres of land with the support of the private company Mari Petroleum. Initially, 20,000 large-sized saplings of different species have been planted, while more plantations are on the way to make the forest even bigger. Similarly, a special protective fence has also been installed to protect the plants in this Miyawaki Forest.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority thanked Mari Petroleum and said that they participated with CDA in creating such a big forest. He further said that Islamabad is already a green city, and the addition of 20,000 plants will make the city greener. On this occasion, Chairman CDA further said that in view of the environmental pollution, the number of saplings to be planted is few, but the CDA administration is trying to plant more plantations. In this regard along with the Cooperation of the other departments will also ensure maximum planting.

He further said that this is the biggest Miyawaki forest in Islamabad city, so special arrangements will be made to ensure the safety of the plants planted by the CDA administration.