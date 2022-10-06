Syria reports 39 dead in cholera outbreak

DAMASCUS: Syria´s health ministry has recorded 39 deaths from cholera and nearly 600 cases in an outbreak spreading in the war-ravaged country that the United Nations warned is “evolving alarmingly”.
A total of 594 cases have been recorded across 11 of its 14 provinces since late last month, the health ministry said late Tuesday. “The situation is evolving alarmingly in affected governorates and expanding to new areas,” the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday. Most of those who have died are in the northern province of Aleppo, and it was not immediately clear if the dead were included in the overall case tally.
RABAT: Yemen´s government wants to renew a ceasefire with Huthi rebels and will not escalate the conflict, its...
NEW DELHI: At least 31 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests veered off the road and fell into a deep...
SEOUL: The South Korean and US militaries fired a volley of missiles into the sea in response to North Korea firing a...
KYIV, Ukraine: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he expected the situation to “stabilise” in...
NEW DELHI: An Indian army chopper crashed on Wednesday on a routine flight near the country´s disputed border with...
DEIR AL-HATAB, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead and at least two others injured on Wednesday by...
Comments