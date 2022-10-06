Syria reports 39 dead in cholera outbreak

DAMASCUS: Syria´s health ministry has recorded 39 deaths from cholera and nearly 600 cases in an outbreak spreading in the war-ravaged country that the United Nations warned is “evolving alarmingly”.

A total of 594 cases have been recorded across 11 of its 14 provinces since late last month, the health ministry said late Tuesday. “The situation is evolving alarmingly in affected governorates and expanding to new areas,” the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday. Most of those who have died are in the northern province of Aleppo, and it was not immediately clear if the dead were included in the overall case tally.