Malaria claims life as 418 new dengue cases emerge in Sindh

Malaria claimed one life in Sindh during last 24 hours as a person suffering from the vector-borne disease died during treatment at the Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, officials said on Wednesday, adding that so far six people have died due to malaria during the current wave of the disease in the province.

“Malaria has killed one person from Matiari, who died during treatment at Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad. So far six people have died due to malaria in Sindh, including three from Sukkur, two from Hyderabad and one from Mirpurkhas division,” an official of the Sindh health department told The News.

So far, 218,953 cases of malaria have been reported from Sindh but experts say the number of cases and deaths due to malaria could be much higher as there is no proper system of surveillance in place in the flood-affected areas of the province.

Meanwhile, 418 more cases of dengue fever have been confirmed in Sindh, including 355 in Karachi alone, officials said, adding that dengue fever has claimed 38 lives in the province, including 36 in Karachi. Officials said that of the 418 dengue cases reported in last 24 hours, 46 were reported from Hyderabad, 10 from Mirpurkhas and seven from Nawabshah division.