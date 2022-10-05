Flood victims hold protests in Sindh

SUKKUR: Flood victims of Sindh protested against the delay in draining the rainwater on Tuesday. Reports said the delay in draining floodwater, which is keeping towns, villages and fields submerged, burgeoning health problems, have been triggering protests across Sindh on a daily basis.

Not to mention the travails of obtaining cash from the Benazir Income Support Programme for which poor women spend hours under the scorching sun or in the dark of night, besides having to bribe the agents as well. The protesters blocked the National Highway at two different locations in Sindh, including Matiari district, in addition to blocking other inter-district roads.

The residents of Mirpurkhas gathered at the local press club to vent their anger against the officers of the district administration, municipality and the irrigation department. “It has been almost a month since it last rained but our neighbourhoods are still under water,” a resident claimed. He sadi the stagnant water reeks of foul smell and it has been creating health issues for their families.