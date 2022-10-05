Conservation of General Allard’s tomb completes

LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed the conservation of General Allard's Tomb in Anarkali, popularly known as Kuri Bagh or Daughter's Garden whereas the cost of the project is Rs3.9 million.

The project was initiated and funded by Ambassade De France Au Pakistan and had started in June 2022. French Ambassador Nicolas Galley inaugurated the monument Tuesday along with the WCLA DG Kamran Lashari.

The WCLA carried out the conservation and renovation of the tomb. History Plaques related to the monument have been placed there, said WCLA DG, adding General Allard was a French General who joined the army of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. He and his daughter were buried in this garden.

Meanwhile, the WCLA and Agence Française de Développement / French Development Agency have signed a Project Agreement of €22 million for the Heritage & Urban Regeneration: Tourism Development in Lahore Fort and its buffer zone whereas the project is for five years starting from December 2022- November 2027. The agreement signing ceremony was attended by French Ambassador Nicolas Galey, Local Government Minister Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Director of French Development Agency Philippe Steinmetz and others. Major project components are tourism, museum, and additional conservation work in Lahore Fort while urban infrastructures, conservation, and tourism expansion in Buffer Zone of Lahore Fort will also be carried out under this project.

Moreover, a dedicated Project Management Unit will also be established in WCLA to oversee, coordinate and implement all activities of the project.

The Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said, “The focus areas will be promoting tourism, generating additional economic activities and building climate change resilience for local communities. The project aims to protect and restore a unique heritage site in Pakistan.