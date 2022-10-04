Humiliated again

Pakistan is once again in the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons. This time it is due to the audio leaks coming out of the PM office. The crippled system of governance and democracy in Pakistan has always been exposed to intimidations and threats of a sensitive nature. This time, the highest office of the country has been targeted, which has initiated a much-needed debate and raised critical questions about the security of our nation’s foremost political office. Whether the recordings and leaks were carried out by local or external elements, we cannot have a repeat of this episode. Conversations related to matters of national importance, potentially involving state secrets, must take place in absolute confidence. Anything else would mean jeopardizing our sovereignty.

Areeb Shirazi

Islamabad