Hurriyat leader’s deteriorating health in Tihar Jail: FO summons Indian charge d’affaires to express concern

ISLAMABAD: The Indian charge d’affaires in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday and conveyed the government of Pakistan’s serious concerns over the deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah who is being incarcerated at the infamous Tihar Jail for the last five years. He is the son-in-law of the late Kashmiri freedom fighter, Syed Ali Shah Gillani.

The independent Indian media has also been reporting about the deteriorating health of Altaf Ahmed Shah. The Foreign Office pointed out that the charge d’affaires was told that the Indian authorities’ failure to provide adequate medical care to Altaf Ahmed Shah, who had been diagnosed with renal cancer, was extremely disappointing. “As a result of this negligence, Shah’s condition is worsening and the cancer is spreading to other parts of his body. It is noted with deep regret that despite repeated appeals by the family of Shah, including letters addressed to the Indian prime minister, no action has been taken with regard to his health condition,” said the Foreign Office.

It said the Indian government’s callousness was evident from the fact that Shah had still not been hospitalized. The court hearing of his bail plea on humanitarian grounds is also being delayed.

Meanwhile, Pakistan categorically rejected what it said were highly irresponsible and gratuitous remarks made by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, insinuating at Pakistan’s so-called involvement in “international terrorism”. “ His unfounded remarks are yet another manifestation of the Indian leaders obsession to concoct facts with respect to terrorism for misleading the international community, and to point fingers at neighbours in a bid to mask India’s own well-known credentials as a state sponsor of terrorism and a serial violator of human rights,” said the Foreign Office“The spy Kulbhushan Yadhav, a serving Indian Navy officer and RAW operative who was involved in planning, supporting, abetting and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan, remains a stark reminder of India’s true face of a state sponsor of terrorism. Pakistan called upon the international community to hold India accountable for its patronage of terrorist entities and instigating unrest in neighbouring countries.