13 arrested, drugs and weapons recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital police apprehended 13 criminals and drug peddlers involved in criminal activities and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, Abpara police arrested an accused namely Waqar Munawar, and recovered 80 litres of liquor from his possession. Bhara Kahu Police team arrested an accused namely Saroot Khan and recovered one 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Sajjad Ali, and recovered 40 litres of liquor from his possession. Khanna police arrested an accused namely Imran Shahzad and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Moreover, the Koral police team arrested the accused namely Kamran Khan and recovered 1120 grams of hashish and 420 grams Ice from his possession. Noon police arrested accused Sulman and recovered one 30-bore pistol from their possession. Furthermore, Sabzi Mandi police arrested the accused Naser Iqbal, and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.