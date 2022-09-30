LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Thursday and the Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave was affecting extreme upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while hot in central and southern parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at Babusar, Astore, Skardu and Garhi Dupatta only. Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 34.8°C and minimum was 23.6°C.