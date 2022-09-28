PHC dismisses petition by Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the former speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser, allowing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to continue inquiry against him in the prohibited funding case.

Asad Qaiser, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), moved the PHC after receiving the first notice from the FIA in the prohibited funding case last month. The former speaker had challenged the jurisdiction of the agency and requested the court for setting aside the notices served on him. The court had temporarily stopped the FIA from inquiry till the next hearing. On Tuesday, a division bench of the PHC headed by Justice Lal Jan dismissed the petition after hearing arguments from both sides and allowed FIA to continue the inquiry.