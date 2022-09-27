Freelancers’ woes

In recent years, there has been a remarkable rise in the number of freelancers in Pakistan. Undoubtedly, the Covid pandemic served as a catalyst for this phenomenon as people began to see the benefits of a more flexible and digitally-based form of employment. Besides creating new streams of revenue for the country’s burgeoning labour force, Pakistani freelancers are a great source of foreign exchange. According to reports, Pakistani freelancers attracted export remittances of nearly $400 million in the previous fiscal year. Clearly, this from of employment is generating tremendous benefits for our economy.

Needless to say in this age of inflation, when the financial survival itself has become a challenge, these freelancers are a rare bright spot in our economic landscape. Sadly, instead of encouraging and facilitating the freelancers, the government is depriving them of their basic requirements. The unavailability of international payment methods in Pakistan has been one of the foremost and greatest woes of the freelancers. They confront enormous hindrances while attempting to make international financial transactions. A huge amount is appropriated by the state in the form of tax deductions. The authorities should ponder whether there approach is beneficial to the ease of doing business and securing employment in Pakistan; they must change their approach and begin thinking of ways to help our freelancers.

Saif Ur Rehman

Lahore