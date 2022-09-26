PCB BoG endorses PJL

KARACHI: The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has endorsed the complete ownership of the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) by the PCB.

The BoG supported the concept of the league which revolves around creating an opportunity for future generation of cricketers, building brands and assets as part of PCB’s strategy of self-sustenance and aligning such first-of-its-kind event with the PCB Pathways Programme.

The BoG meeting was held here under the chairmanship of the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja.

The first edition of the Pakistan Junior League will be played in Lahore from October 6-21. “Over 160 foreign cricketers had expressed interest to participate in the inaugural tournament, of which 24 foreign players from nine cricket boards were joined by 66 local players in the player draft that took place on September 8,” the Board said.

The BoG also approved installation of hybrid pitches similar to ones being used at six England Test centres and the ECB’s National Performance Centre. A pitch each will be laid at the National Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium and National High Performance Centre, while the remaining 27 pitches will be laid at the other active club and first-class venues.