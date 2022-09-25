Indian Sikhs visit shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar

PAKPATTAN: A 74-member delegation of Sikh pilgrims from India visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar here.

The delegation included a large number of Sikh women.

The delegation visited various parts of the shrine, including Bahishti Darwaza. Foolproof security arrangements were made by the police to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, Sahibzada Dewan Ahmad Masood Chishti hosted the Sikh delegation at his Dera.

UPLIFT PROJECTS: Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah has said that the Punjab government is taking steps to complete the development schemes timely to provide facilities to the people.

In this regard, the officers of the departments concerned should take special interest in the completion of the development schemes.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting held regarding the development schemes under the Annual Development Programme.

He said that all development schemes should be made keeping in view the public needs. All development schemes should be equipped with modern technology, he added.

Special attention should be paid to quality, he added and said that all departments should ensure 100 per cent implementation on the government guidelines and spend energy to complete the development schemes timely.

TOURISM SECTOR: The tourism sector is the guarantor of the country’s stability in the modern era.

The Punjab government is taking measures for the development of the tourism sector to improve the country’s economic situation.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah while addressing a seminar on the World Tourism Day here. ADCG Salahuddin Hashmi, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Ahmad Shehzad, DDLG Tahir Mukhtar, AD Environment Rana Safdar Ali, CO MC Malik Javed Aslam and others were also present on the occasion.