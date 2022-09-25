Director Safe City Islamabad found dead at home

Islamabad: A Director of the Safe City Project (SCP) attached to the Federal Capital Police, mysteriously committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan of his house at Margalla Town Phase-I for unknown reasons, while, the other side of the picture reflects it as a homicide.

A 19-grade officer identified as Abdul Qadir Khan had joined Islamabad Police on deputation from PTCL as Director for a year before and worked hard to maintain the international standard required for the project.

The deceased was living in House: 69, Street: 33, Phase-I of Margalla Town falling under the jurisdiction of Khanna Police Station along with his wife and two minors. He hailed from Bagh, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir.

The police said that upon receiving information, the area police recovered his body hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom. The police shifted the body to Polyclinic for post-mortem and handed it over to his heirs.

The police, however, didn’t lodge a first information report (FIR) assuming that this was not a case of murder but suicide to avoid the course of the investigation, while, an officer of the police station, said when asked that the notion of a murder could not be ruled out, as the picture of the deceased hanging with ceiling fan depicts that the foot of the hanging body was touching or not high enough from the floor. The experts claimed that the signs of doubts indicating the position of the dead body, were enough to proceed investigation to confirm whether it was a case of suicide or homicide as the face of the deceased officer was normal and was not tongued out. The police have lodged a simple report of suicide and dumped the case.