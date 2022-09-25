Killer having Rs3m bounty arrested: police

MARDAN: District police arrested a proclaimed offender who had Rs3 million bounty for having killed three persons, while another man was held for displaying weapons on social media.
An official statement issued on Saturday stated that on the directive of DPO Irfanullah, the police conducted a raid in Sheikh Maltoon town and arrested Arshad Kashmiri, who had allegedly killed three young men three years ago. The government had announced Rs3 million head money for his arrest.
Meanwhile, a man was arrested for display of weapons on social media. Soon after the posts of Asghar Khan went viral on facebook, the cops from Shahbaz Garhi police station traced and arrested him.
