Whole-wheat flour price increased yet again

LAHORE:The price of whole-wheat flour has been increased once again in about a week. According to Lahore Atta Chakki Owners Association, the price of one kilo of whole-wheat flour has been increased by Rs4, jacking it up from Rs116 to Rs120.

According to association representative, the price of one maund of wheat has been increased from Rs3,400 to Rs3,800, prompting chakki owners to raise flour rate accordingly. Meanwhile, tandoori roti is being sold at various places at Rs12 instead of Rs10. Market insiders said although officially there is no increase in roti price but tandoor owners revised price upward due to skyrocketing price of wheat.