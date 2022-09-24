Heavy rains with strong winds forecast

LAHORE:Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Punjab Faisal Farid on Friday has said that according to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains with strong winds and thunder are expected in the upper catchment areas of Sutlej River, Indus River, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi during the next 72 hours.

He said there is a possibility of light rain with strong winds in the upper areas and due to heavy rain; the water level in the above-mentioned rivers may rise. Meanwhile, the rain is also witnessed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions. He issued an alert in view of heavy rain and said that all the districts should be ready all the time to deal with the emergency situation and complete the necessary measures in time to avoid any kind of loss.

PDMA DG said the people living in the low-lying areas should be moved to safe places and if necessary the preparations should be completed for the establishment of flood relief camps. He said while issuing instructions to the district emergency operations of all districts to be on high alert 24/7 to respond to any emergency and assist citizens.

PDMA DG appealed to the public to avoid going near electric poles, wires and electrical equipment during rain and never park vehicles in low-lying areas during rain. He further said that citizens should call PDMA's helpline 1129 for emergency assistance.