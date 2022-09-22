Inmate torture: IHC directs ministry, HRCP to visit Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday instructed the Ministry of Human Rights and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) to send their representatives to the Adiala Jail in a complaint case concerning torture of a prisoner. The court also instructed the jail administration for medical examination of the prisoner and submission of report.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the parents of the inmate. The chief justice inquired what the human rights ministry had done to implement the court orders in line with jail reforms. He noted that the Ministry of Human Rights could take report from jails all over the country.

Addressing the additional attorney general, the chief justice said the number of inmates in the jails exceeded their capacity but no one bothered about this. The decision of this court was not implemented, he said, adding that the prisoners in jail had also rights. The chief justice said that the prisoners in jails had no voice.

The official of Adiala Jail informed the court that there were six cases against the prisoner. Additional superintendent, however, said that so far he was not convicted in any case. He said under-trial and convicted prisoners were kept separately.

The chief justice remarked that the allegation of torture levelled by the prisoner’s mother was a serious matter and it couldn’t be ignored. A prisoner cannot be tortured even if his conduct is not good, the court said.

The official said that according to the medical report, the prisoner was fine and no bone of his body was fractured. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till Thursday (today) with above instructions.