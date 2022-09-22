Ashab in St Louis Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 St Louis Open in the United States on Wednesday.

Ashab defeated Henry Byrne from the US 11-3, 11-5, 11-8 in the first round.

He will now face second seed Charlie Lee from England in the second round. Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal got byes in the first round.