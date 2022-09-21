Residents deprived of easy access to Fatima Jinnah Park

Islamabad : The residents of sector G/9-1-2-3-4 have now been completely deprived of easy and direct access to Fatima Jinnah Park which was developed for them many years ago.

Mahira Sadiq, a resident of sector G-9, said, “We have been using a link road for the last many years to go for a walk in Fatima Jinnah Park. But now a private builder has erected fences and completely blocked this way.”

She said, “When this link road was blocked the residents started using rough patch along the green belt to reach the park. Now, this patch has been filled with mud due to rains after which no one can walk through it.” Zoya Habib, a housewife, said, “The residents of this sector have been using the link road for last so many years. But now it is said that the government has sold this land to a private builder. There is no more path and even no alternative trail to go to park due to mud and standing water.”

“Most of the time the women of this area used to go to the park for a walk in the form of groups because it was near to their homes. Now we can only reach the park through a car or a motorbike after covering a long distance,” she said. While clarifying the situation an official said, “The link road was constructed on the government land and residents started using it to go to Fatima Jinnah Park.”

“But the builders acquired the land and started construction activities due to which they have blocked the link road. It is now their property and they can better take the decision about it,” he said. He said “The alternative route will be developed for those who want to go to the park by foot. The issue will be resolved to facilitate the local people.”